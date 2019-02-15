WYOMING, Mich. - San Juan Diego Academy in Wyoming received 200 laptops and 25 iPads from a Grand Rapids-based tech company on Friday.

Tech Defenders brought the donation to the school at a pep rally. The new technology will give every student access to the school's online curriculum.

The company focuses on repurposing and remarketing of mobile devices in order to keep them out of landfills.

San Juan Diego Academy has been sharing 30 laptops among nearly 300 children, and their computer lab had outdated equipment and desktop computers that were over a decade old.

“The donation will allow every child computer access throughout the day and the iPads will be utilized in the early grades when young children learn best using the tactile touch screen. Technology is necessary as part of any learning environment, but is also very expensive - so we are very excited and grateful for this partnership," said the school's principal Rick Muniz.

Tech Defenders was founded in 2015 by local entrepreneurs.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.