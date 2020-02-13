GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Oakview students were in for a surprise today when they found out that over 100 bikes were going to be theirs.

Jeff Lenosky, mountain bike champion, arrived at the school to perform tricks for the students and give them a few safety tips.

Lenosky is an ambassador for Can'd Aide's Treads & Trails project. The project's goal is to encourage kids to go outside and play.

He says his favorite part is the kids reaction to the bikes. "When you see the look on these kid's faces and their jaws drop when you tell them these aren't bikes their just looking at, they're gonna get to take one home, that everyone has each of their names on it. That's awesome", Lenosky said.

Can'd Aide is a non-profit with several different projects aimed to spread people powered good deeds. They have donated over 3,600 bikes across the country.

Lenosky and Can'd Aide also partnered with Merrell, a Michigan based shoe company, with over 100 employees volunteering to build the bikes.

After the surprise the volunteers individually fitted students with helmets and made adjustments to seats.

Each bike had custom stickers with each of the students names on it.

To learn more about Can'd Aide's projects go to their website.

