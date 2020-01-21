EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is considering a fall break next school year, which could give students Election Day off.

But some think the schedule change could undercut efforts to encourage student voting on campus.

Classes could be canceled on Monday, Nov. 2, and Tuesday, Nov. 3, which is Election Day.

Associated Students of Michigan State University, the university's student government organization, had advocated for the break to give students time to go back home to cast their votes, President Samuel Stanley said during the MSU Board of Trustees December meeting.

