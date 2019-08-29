EAST LANSING, Mich. — The new Michigan State University (MSU) president is hosting meetings with sexual assault survivors this fall.

In light of the Larry Nassar case, the president, Samuel L. Stanley, Jr., M.D., said he knows meeting with survivors is important to listen to their concerns and input about needed improvements at the university.

"All survivors of relationship violence and sexual misconduct have a voice that needs to be heard," Stanley said.

Three meetings have been planned:

MSU community of sexual assault survivors, including students, faculty and staff – Monday, Sept. 30 at the MSU Union Ballroom, 6-8 p.m.

Survivors who wish to discuss the Nassar case – Tuesday, Oct. 8, East Lansing Public Library, 6-8 p.m.

An online, web-based meeting for survivors who may not feel comfortable attending a meeting in person – Wednesday, Oct. 16 via Zoom, 6-8 p.m.

Stanley said he hopes the discussion that takes place at the meetings can be helpful. Representatives from the MSU Sexual Assault Program will also be at the meetings to provide support. Family members or a support person are also welcome to join the survivors at the meetings.

To register for the meetings anonymously, click here.

The feedback from these meetings along with the results of a climate survey taken in the spring will be used to develop a strategic plan for a "sustainable culture change at MSU."

