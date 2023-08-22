MSU leadership talks campus safety during freshman move-in day

Students and their families are in positive spirits heading into the new academic year.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — More than 10,000 incoming Michigan State University students moved onto campus Tuesday.

Although the community may never fully recover from the deadly on-campus shooting earlier this year, students and their families are in positive spirits heading into the new academic year.

Incoming freshmen settled into the dorms including Gianni Petrizzo, a lifelong Spartan fan from New York.

"I've always liked it. I've liked the sports. I've always tuned into the basketball games and football games so it's been my dream school forever," said freshman, Gianni Petrizzo.

The university welcomed 11,000 first-year and transfer students.

On Monday, Feb. 13, a 43-year-old gunman opened fire in a classroom in Berkey Hall on MSU's East Lansing campus. He then walked to the MSU Union and opened fire a second time.

Three students—20-year-old Brian Fraser, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner—were killed. Five other students were hospitalized, some in critical condition for several weeks. All injured students have since been released from the hospital.

When police approached him, the gunman turned the gun on himself.

Months following this tragic incident, there's a focus this year on ensuring students are safe and providing additional mental health resources.

"No concerns. Things happen in life. You live and learn. They put in security things for it and you move on," said Chris Petrizzo, Gianni's father.

Interim President Teresa Woodruff addressed the steps they've taken to ensure this tragedy doesn't happen again including hardening their buildings.

"We've been putting in locks on many of our classrooms and some security cameras and we've done a full review of what we do at Michigan State. All of that is going into a self-safer environment," said Woodruff.

Another focus has been on providing emotional support for students, and honoring and understanding everyone's unique way of healing.

The university has added staff to its Health and Wellness Counseling Center.

As a Dad dropping off his second child at university, Petrizzo's keeping his emotions in check.

"I'm going to miss him at home but you gotta move on and he's gotta start his own life," he said.

And the younger Petrizzo is looking forward to one thing.

"Basketball games," said Gianni.

Classes begin Monday, August 28.

