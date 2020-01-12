MSU to require second-year students to live on campus

The university says its a move to increase graduation rates.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is reinstating a two-year campus living requirement starting with the incoming class in fall 2021.

MSU has seen less students choosing to live on campus for the second year of undergrad, dropping by 10% from 2011 to 2017. The university says requiring second-year students to live on campus will increase graduation rates, according to its research.

The housing requirement among other initiatives, like encouraging students to take at least 15 credits and increasing access to resources, made by the campus to increase graduation rates, MSU said. The university has seen an increase to its graduation rate from 77% to 81% over the last five years.

“Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we, as an institution, act in ways that support our students and their success at Michigan State,” said Vennie Gore, senior vice president for Auxiliary Enterprises, in a press release issued Tuesday.

Several weeks before the fall 2020 semester began, MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. asked on-campus students to stay home and learn remotely as COVID-19 cases surged on other college campuses throughout the U.S. At the time the university said it would be issuing credits and refunds to those who had already paid for on-campus housing. A few thousand students were allowed to live on campus, according to MSU.

The existing residence hall residents and the incoming class of 2020 is exempt from the requirement. The reinstatement of the two year on-campus living requirement is bringing back an MSU practice waived since 1980s.

A list of exemptions for the two-year requirement is still being developed, but existing criteria for first-year students includes:

Married students

Students with dependents

Veterans with one or more years of active service

Students who would be 20 years old by the first day of classes

Students living with a parent within 40 miles of campus

Students who are taking six or fewer credits and live locally

