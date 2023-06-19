Muskegon Community College launching 'Kick Off' program

By completing the five-week program, students will earn three college credits and $400.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — This summer Muskegon Community College will kick off a new program offering a way to earn college credits and make some money at the same time.

It’s called Kick Off and is a state funded program approved by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022 to combat learning loss brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a program that any Michigan community college can choose to participate in.

Any Michigan resident with a high school degree or GED who hasn’t earned any college credits in math or English can apply to Kick Off. By completing the five-week program, students will earn three college credits and $400.

Hollie Benson is a faculty member and the chairperson for the Muskegon Community College Success Center.

"After the first day, we’ll allow students to join via Zoom if transportation is an issue and that will be on a day-by-day basis, but they do need to set aside that time, daily, Monday through Thursday," Benson said. "That is one of the reasons that we decided to pay the stipend for students who complete because we know it’s a commitment and a lot of people have summer jobs and it will interfere with being able to work as many hours.”

Space is limited, so you’ll want to apply soon. Participants will be provided with breakfast, lunch, transportation assistance, loaner laptops and school supplies. Kick Off begins June 19, 2023.

Grand Rapids Community College offers a similar program, Raider Ready.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.