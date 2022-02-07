MCC Lecture Series focuses on 'Idlewild: A Special Place for African Americans'

The lecture will be conducted by Michigan State University and Lansing Community College professor, Morris Thomas.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College (MCC) welcomes Morris Thomas as the next guest lecturer in their public lecture series.

Thomas will be speaking about the town of Idlewild in Northwestern Michigan. Idlewild was called the "Black Eden of Michigan" because it was one of the few places in the country that allowed African Americans to vacation and purchase land prior to the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Thomas' lecture, entitled “Idlewild: A Special Place for African Americans," will touch on a time when Idlewild offered rest, relaxation and a respite from racism.

The town, which was established in 1912, became one of the most popular African-American resorts in the Midwest. After the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the town of Idlewild saw a steady decline in visitors over the next few decades.

The MCC Lecture Series is completely free and open for public to enjoy.

“Idlewild: A Special Place for African Americans" will be a virtual event that will take place on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

To join via Zoom, visit https://muskegoncc-edu.zoom.us/j/94975087128.

Thomas is a professor emeritus of Geography, Environment and Spatial Studies at Lansing Community College and Michigan State University.

For more information on the MCC Lecture Series, contact MCC Instructor Andy Wible at (231) 777-0626 or andy.wible@muskegoncc.edu.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.