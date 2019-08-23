MUSKEGON, Mich. —

Muskegon Community College's new Art and Music Building is now open and ready for students.

A total of $9 million worth of renovations went into the project to build the new school for the "growing" music and arts program, according to the college president Dale K. Nesbary.

"We have great high school programs in the area and we have outstanding faculty," Nesbary said.

It is housed in the old Applied Technology Building.

Next month the college will celebrate another opening at their new Ottawa County Center.

