MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - More than half a dozen school districts in Muskegon County experienced phone issues Tuesday. It was also the first day of school for many of those districts.

The districts experiencing the issues included Muskegon Public Schools, Mona Shores Public Schools, Montague Area Public Schools, Holton Public Schools, Orchard View Schools, Oakridge Public Schools, Ravenna Public Schools and Fruitport Community Schools.

Holton and Oakridge reported the Muskegon Area ISD experiencing technical issues.

Holton Public Schools Attention Holton Families: The Muskegon Area ISD is experiencing tec... hnical issues with the telephone system. This is impacting our phones at all of our schools. Technicians are currently working to resolve these issues. For the remainder of today, if you need to contact the school please email the building secretaries.

According to MAISD, the phone system that serves Muskegon County schools stopped taking inbound calls sometime between 10 p.m. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The system was functioning properly at 10 p.m. Monday.

Ten system engineers in the district have been working to resolve service since early Tuesday morning. The cause of the outage is still unclear.

“The consolidation of phone systems has saved participating districts tens of thousands of dollars annually over the past ten years, and this type of disruption has never occurred before,” said MAISD Superintendent John Severson.

The only school district buildings not affected are Reeths-Puffer and Whitehall, both of whom use their own phone systems. MAISD said the affected districts are informing parents about the incident by email, social media and websites.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused our schools and our parents on this important day. Experts from our phone service provider are working diligently and we are eager for a resolution,” added Severson.

