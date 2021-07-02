Muskegon Heights Public School Academy ready to welcome next superintendent

Dr. Thompson’s first day as superintendent will be August 23.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Board of Education voted unanimously to enter into negotiations with Dr. Arnetta Thompson to be the next Superintendent of schools.

Dr. Arnetta Thompson has served the school system for three years, acting as Talent Management Director, was promoted in January of this year to Assistant Superintendent of Talent Management & Instruction.

Dr. Thompson is entering her 31st year in education, 18 of those years as an administrator. During her tenure as a successful educator, Dr. Thompson has been a classroom teacher, athletic coach and athletic director, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent.

"Dr. Thompson has shown her ability to successfully lead. Her educational background, coupled with her experience in leadership throughout school systems, helped us reach our decision," MHPSAS Board President Garland Kilgore said. "Dr. Thompson has been an integral member of the team that has helped reshape and align the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System toward success."

The Board interviewed internal candidates as a first step, after Superintendent Rané Garcia announced she would be leaving to take the position of the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with the Michigan Department of Education.

Dr. Thompson’s first day as superintendent will be August 23.

