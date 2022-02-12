High School students in Muskegon Heights walkout of class to attend board meeting

Parents told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the school had gone into lockdown earlier on Friday in anticipation of the protest.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Shortly before the Muskegon Heights Board of Education began its meeting Friday, dozens of students could be seen exiting the nearby high school building in protest.

Parents told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the school had gone into lockdown earlier Friday in anticipation of the protest, and that teacher administrators had been forced to resign.

Beginning at the start of the school year, parents and students have been voicing their concerns over a lack of teachers, curriculum, communication and transparency.

The parents and students are blaming the issues on New Paradigm for Education, the Detroit-based charter school management firm which started running the school district in August.

Friday, students said they were fed up with the state of their high school and shared their frustrations during the meeting, with many of the several dozen students in attendance speaking during the public comment portion of the heated gathering.

"They just refuse to do anything. And that's why we don't have any like extra curricular classes. We don't have cooking classes. We don't have AP classes. I want an AP world history class. We just don't have it," said Taishaun Seals, an 11th grader at the school whose mother signed him out of class to attend.

Another student could be heard emotionally accusing board members of failing to give students "what they need."

A third suggested the board wasn't "doing its job."

Prior to public comment, the group's arrival, which many saw carrying signs and chanting, was followed by a near two-hour closed session, during which came revelations that students in attendance had been threatened with suspension.

Ralph Bland, CEO of New Paradigm for Education issued the follow statement in response to the walkout:

“We strongly believe in the first amendment; everyone has the right to freedom of speech and our students are no exception. That said, participation in this protest was not sanctioned by the school as parents had not given permission for their children to leave the building and safety is our number one priority.

We started working with the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System this summer to address a history of student achievement that does not represent the potential of the students the System serves. Our goal, and what we work toward each day, is for students to receive the high level of education that parents expect and children deserve. We continue to stay focused on just that.“

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.