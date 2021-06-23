Muskegon Heights superintendent announces resignation, accepts job with MI Dept. of Education

Garcia has been superintendent for Muskegon Heights Academy since 2017, with 31 years of experience in public education.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Education announced they have selected a West Michigan superintendent as the first director of diversity, equity and inclusion at MDE.

Rané Garcia, superintendent for Muskegon Heights Public School Academy, will begin her new position Aug. 23.

Garcia has been superintendent for Muskegon Heights Academy since 2017, with 31 years of experience in public education including being a teacher, principal and district administrator.

As director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Garcia will be responsible for developing and supporting internal and external efforts and strategies that foster greater fairness and inclusion in the state’s public schools.

Garcia announced her new position with a heart felt goodbye to the school and her Tiger family:

Dear Tiger Family,

With mixed emotions, I am writing to share with you that I will be leaving the superintendent position at Muskegon Heights on August 20, 2021. I have accepted a position as the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with the Michigan Department of Education. I am thankful to be taking all that I have learned in 31 years as an educator, with vast and deep learning from Muskegon Heights these past 5 years, with me as I work with 894 districts and the Michigan Department of Education on behalf of all students.

