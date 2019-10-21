MUSKEGON, Mich. — Students from Michigan State University are working with students at Muskegon Middle school to construct a greenhouse on school property.

Once the greenhouse is up, members of collegiate farm bureaus at the Muskegon Community College garden club will help students grow their own produce in an effort to bring urban farming to the middle school.

The project was developed by MSU and MCC students that perform educational outreach around food and agriculture. The education outreach is made possible in part by a grant from the Muskegon Community Foundation and Michigan Farm Bureau.

The urban farm project will be utilized by the new Muskegon Middle school agriscience classes.

