MUSKEGON, Mich. - It's a tough situation many schools districts have faced. But, this time it is Muskegon Public Schools that must find a way to deal with a budget shortfall threatening the district's stability.

School board members will meet Tuesday, May 15, when they're expected to vote on proposed cuts. The board has been grappling with this issue for weeks. Last month, even suggesting it may need to close school buildings. But, after intense public outcry, district leaders took that option off the table.

Now on the table are things like personnel cuts.

According to the most recent budget proposal, introduced last week, Muskegon Schools is considering getting rid of four high school teachers, two middle school teachers, some administrative staff, three youth safety advocates and tutors that are not required by law.

Those cuts and a few more, including a seven-percent cut to the superintendent's pay, would likely get the budget back on track.

The district's budget woes are due, in part, to a decline in student enrollment.

Tonight's school board meeting is happening at 7 p.m. at the Hackley Administration building. It is open to the public.

