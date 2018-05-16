School leaders in Muskegon are now one step closer to cutting more than a million dollars from the budget.

Tuesday night, school leaders voted to move forward with a plan that would cut more than $1.6 million from the budget. Some of the proposed cuts include eliminating four high school teachers, two middle school teachers and some administrative staff.

The Muskegon school board is moving forward with a plan that would cut 1.6 million dollars from the budget, the final budget will not be approved til June but here are how the cuts could break down @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/0Xdyh0K1vE — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) May 16, 2018

"It's a bad time for us because it's a school choice time so now students can make that choice of leaving which is not what we want to do," said Superintendent Justin Jennings.

Part of the proposed plan also includes a seven percent reduction in the superintendent's salary.

"Regardless of the situation, the students need to come first and cutting more teachers does not do that. We're going to increase class size? I don't get it," said one parent.

Changes can still be made to the cuts as a final budget will not be presented until June.

