Muskegon Schools wipes away graduating senior's debt, issues statement following 13 OYS report

The senior's mother originally said she was told her son wouldn't receive a diploma until he paid some $715 in outstanding fees.

MUSKEGON, Mich — An overwhelming response to a Help Team story published earlier this week…

13 ON YOUR SIDE received scores of comments and messages offering to pay-off a Muskegon High School senior's debt, after he was reportedly told it would prevent him from receiving a diploma.

We intended to surprise Kalieb Clark’s mother with the payment, but as it turned out, we were in store for a surprise of our own.

During a Wednesday phone call, his mother, Alesha Clark-Eure said the district had since wiped the senior's debt clean, meaning he would be able to celebrate one of life's biggest moments with his peers.

As 13OYS indicated Tuesday, Clark-Eure said Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Cortez had informed her he would fix the situation, which apparently occurred later Tuesday.

We contacted the district on several occasions seeking clarification but had not heard back at the time of publication.

Cortez related the following statement via email in response to the report detailing Kalieb’s situation in addition to a subsequent inquiry Wednesday:

“At Muskegon Public Schools, our actions and policies are centered around preparing our students for their next life experiences after they graduate. We assign fees for lost or damaged district-provided materials or property. The fee system is designed to facilitate repair or replacement of lost or damaged items while providing an extended repayment plan to our families. The fee system does not inhibit or limit the education of students since students are immediately afforded the materials or property they need as required for their education. Within the fee system is an appeal process for case-by-case considerations for students and families.”

Superintendent Cortez went on to suggest the district would examine the methods currently in use to disseminate information regarding unpaid fees and potentially, introduce additional outreach:

“In addition to our current communications of student fees through district email, we are working on adding additional layers of communication for students and parents using our Powerschool app for the 2023-2024 school year. We strive to continuously improve our communication with our Big Red community!”

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 24.

