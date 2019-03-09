MUSKEGON, Mich. - Muskegon Public Schools' Superintendent Matthew Cortez didn't quite finish his goal of visiting every classroom in the district Tuesday.

That's because their first day was a half-day.

Cortez did visit with teachers and students in all the elementary classrooms, and he plans to make rounds at the middle and high school tomorrow.

He has told the young students that they are the most important part of the district, and he sees energy and hope in the students' eyes as they begin a new school year.

RELATED: Muskegon County students head back to school

Cortez says he's going to work to remove any barriers that might stand in the way of their education.

"Hope and then just desire," Cortez said. "Desire to learn, desire to be with their friends and to have that social time, but at the same time I can see the future, I can see them growing up and being the productive people they can be."

Parents and community members are asked to participate in upcoming bond proposal meetings.

The first is Sept. 11 and a second is planned for Sept. 23. Both will begin at 6 p.m. at Nelson Elementary school.

Other education headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.