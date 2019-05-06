MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon School District said goodbye to its superintendent about two months earlier than expected.

The school board had Justin Jennings work up until May 31, instead of July 31. As a result, Jenning's received around $46,000 in pay for unused vacation and sick time.

Jennings announced he was leaving the district back in April. He has taken a new job as CEO of Youngstown School District in Ohio. Jennings starts his new position August 1.

The Muskegon School District has posted the superintendent job and say the first round of interview are expected to take place later this month.

