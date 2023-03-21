Summer learning programs coming to Muskegon YMCA thanks to $150,000 grant

The programs have been funded by a nearly $150,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Education.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon YMCA has been awarded $146,000 from the Michigan Department of Education to bolster their summer learning programs for children.

This is part of the effort to tackle learning loss children experienced due to the pandemic. While the programs will still have an emphasis on staying active, being safe and having fun, the programs will be enhanced with academic opportunities.

“To effectively combat COVID learning loss, in- and out-of-school learning needs to be connected and seamless. We have the capacity and expertise to support schools and help achieve positive outcomes for students," said Fran Talsma, Executive Director for the Michigan Alliance of YMCAs. "The Y is ready to meet the academic, social-emotional, physical, and nutritional needs of children and is committed to strong collaborations to improve the academic success and overall well-being of children.”

The programs will be in a traditional camp format, which the Muskegon YMCA has offered at their Camp Pendalouan.

“The Muskegon Y is excited to continue this great work, providing enriching experiences to the children and families in our community,” says Gabrielle Gerlach, CEO of the Muskegon YMCA. “We empower youth to see their personal strengths while building on their skills needed to be future leaders.”

There are still registration opportunities for summer programs. To learn more or to sign up, click here.

