Teacher of the Week: May 2022

Each week, we're recognizing an awesome educator in West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Teacher of the Week is back!

If there's a teacher in your life who you think deserves some recognition, here's your chance!

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings is launching Teacher of the Week.

Here's how it works:

Send in your nominations to our email at news@13onyourside.com or text us at 616-559-1310. Make sure to include a short explanation of why the educator deserved to be recognized, as well as a photo.

Then every Monday, a winner will be announced.

OFFICIAL RULES: Nominating Teachers of the Week

Teacher of the Week Winners

On May 2, the winner of Teacher of the Week was Mona Shores Middle School Assistant Principal Willie Burrel.

Burrel previously taught fifth and sixth grade before switching to administration, but says he will always love teaching.

"It's not hard coming to work every day. I love it here," he said.

Burrel fostered his love of teaching in church as a child, and he now teaches Sunday school in his spare time.

