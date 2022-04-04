Teacher of the Week: April 2022

Each week, we're recognizing an awesome educator in West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Teacher of the Week is back!

If there's a teacher in your life who you think deserves some recognition, here's your chance!

13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings is launching Teacher of the Week.

Here's how it works:

Send in your nominations to our email at news@13onyourside.com or text us at 616-559-1310. Make sure to include a short explanation of why the educator deserved to be recognized, as well as a photo.

Then every Monday, a winner will be announced.

On April 4, the winner of Teacher of the Week was Thornapple Kellogg High School Teacher Amy Forman.

Forman wears many hats at school, from being a National Honor Society advisor, helping out with tutoring, to being the anime club advisor. She also often helps out with athletics and lunch duty.

The mother of three serves students in West Michigan and beyond: she hosted an exchange student recently.

Amy Forman

