MUSKEGON, Mich. — Leaders in Muskegon are discussing the possibility of closing some Muskegon Public School buildings.

No decisions have been made and no plans are finalized yet. The closures are being discussed as part of next year's bond proposal.

"It's part of our survival right now. It's a lot of money; $77 million will do a lot. there will be some changes and people don't like change sometimes," said School Board President Cindy Larson.

Current school buildings could accommodate around 7,000 students but right now student count is around 3,600.

"We haven't closed as many buildings as we have, so cost and our operations are not made for 7,000 students. But we're still proceeding as if we have 7,000 students, so it just makes sense," said Superintendent Justin Jennings.

A public meeting where parents can ask questions will take place towards the end of March.

