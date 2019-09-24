WHITEHALL, Mich. — Let the music ring!

The White Lake Music Society announced Tuesday, Sept. 24 the opening of a new music school called White Lake Music -- which will start instruction mid-October 2019.

The half hour sessions will be available on Mondays at White Lake Methodist Church, located at 117 S. Division St. in Whitehall.

Private instruction will be available for students of all ages for flute, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, low brass, percussion, violin, viola, cello, and bass guitar. According to the White Lake Music Society, the new endeavor is endorsed by area band directors who aim to support and strengthen existing school band.

Registration is now open. Visit www.whitelakemusic/musicschool.org for more information or call Sondra Cross 231-329-3056.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.