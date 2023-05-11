New Superintendent named for Kalamazoo Public Schools

Dr. Darrin Slade will replace former superintendent, Rita Raichoudhuri, Ed.D., who resigned in December of 2022.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education (KPSBE) has named their new Superintendent. The board voted unanimously to have Dr. Darrin Slade replace former superintendent, Rita Raichoudhuri, Ed.D., who resigned in December.

Dr. Slade is currently the deputy superintendent of the Hazelwood Public School District near St. louis, Missouri. He has 16 years of experience as a principal in the District of Columbia, and was an assistant superintendent in Kansas City.

He has earned degrees from every level of higher education, receiving:

A Bachelor's degree in political science from Towson University

A Master's in teaching from John Hopkin's University

A Doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Maryland

Dr. Slade beat out six other semi-finalist for the job after Ray & Associates was hired in February to help the board with the search.

Dr. Slade's in person interview was Monday, May 8. During that interview he said, “My duty in this life is to provide support to and bring compassion for the needs of students. That’s what drives me. I look at all students like they are my own.”

During the finalists interviews they toured the district. Students, staff, parents and community members had the opportunity to meet them and share their impressions with the board.

In a statement about their choice, Board President TiAnna Harrison said:

“The Board understood how important hiring the right person for our next superintendent was for KPS. We valued collaboration with our stakeholders as we made a decision of this magnitude. On behalf of all trustees, I’d like to thank everyone who applied to be the leader of KPS as well as everyone who attended the interviews in person, viewed them online, or attended candidate response sessions. The feedback was very helpful. We are confident that Dr. Slade is the right person to take KPS to the next level and to help all of our students fulfill their promise."

KPSBE says they will now enter into contract negotiations with Dr. Slade. They'll vote on a contract at a public meeting, possibly as early as May 18, which is the next regular school board meeting.

You can find more information about the search, watch the finalists' interviews, and even their resumes here.

