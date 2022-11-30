Northview High School reports success with Pre-AP course curriculum

Northview High School is one of a few schools in the country offering Pre-AP courses for all of its students.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northview High School students are having success a new curriculum and the district says it will help better prepare them for the future.

Northview is one of a few schools in the country offering Pre-AP courses for all of its students.

"Coming into a Pre-AP class as a freshman can be really, really intimidating," said Skylar Denyes, a sophomore.

As the year went on, Denyes found that Pre-AP courses, despite the bigger workload, were worth it.

"One of the key things I learned through Pre-AP was time management," she said. "So, as the year went on, I started having less and less homework cause I learned to prioritize what I was doing in class from most important to least important."

This is the second year in a row Northview High School has implemented Pre-AP courses in math, science and English, and they're a bit unique.

"There's not the traditional sit-and-get sort of environment. It's very interactive and exploratory and discovery-based," said Kasey Hagler, a school counselor and Pre-AP coordinator.

The principal of Northview High School, Mark Thomas, says it's one of the few schools in the country that provides Pre-AP courses to every student.

It's all about their students having access and opportunity to a quality curriculum where they can apply for higher-level courses or college, if they so choose.

"When seniors leave, most of the time the survey says, I wish I would've taken harder classes or I wish I would've applied myself more. When they do that, we see how much they believe in themselves and their self-esteem and self-efficacy goes up," said Thomas.

Denyes admits she never liked English, but a Pre-AP course changed her mind — and her self-confidence.

"After succeeding in that class, I realized I can do this and if I try, I will get a good result. It's made me feel like I am worth something in school. I'm not just another body or student."

A Pre-AP social studies course will be added to the high school next year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.