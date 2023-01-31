Teacher in Northview district wins Excellence in Education award from Michigan Lottery

Danielle Drumm has been teaching for 11 years. She received a $1,500 cash prize and a $500 grant that can be used for her classroom, school or district.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan teacher is taking home a cash prize and a classroom grant after being recognized by the Michigan Lottery.

Danielle Drumm, who teaches at Highlands Middle School in the Northview Public Schools district, won the Excellence in Education award this week.

Drumm has been teaching for 11 years, with three of those years spent in her current position. She said she loves helping students develop their skills and getting to know them.

“My passion for special education began when I worked for Hope Network in college. I was frustrated at how many people didn’t value our individuals of unique populations and I wanted to change that," Drumm said. "I desired to equip students with the skills that they need to become their best, no matter at what level that may be. I always enjoyed working with children and helping them become their best selves, overcoming obstacles that are thrown in their paths. I am driven by the relationships I develop with my students and the belief that they can be empowered to make a difference in the world and grow in confidence and skills through the education I provide.”

Drumm received a $1,500 cash prize and a $500 grant that can be used for her classroom, school or district.

A parent of one of Drumm's students nominated her for the award, commending her on how much she cares for her students.

"There are so many challenges and heartaches when it comes to being the parent of a special needs child but teachers like Danni help our daughter to be the best she can be and help us as parents to celebrate her successes," the parent wrote. "Danni is an important member of our team and bright light in our journey. Day in and day out she is doing life-changing work for students and families.”

The Excellence in Education award was started in 2014. Each week, a Michigan teacher is selected to win the prize. One of the winners will then be selected as Educator of the Year, which is a $10,000 prize.

