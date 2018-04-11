OAKRIDGE, Mich. - Oakridge Public Schools received a $250,000 grant from Michigan State Police's Competitive School Safety Grant Program. The grants were given to schools to improve their safety and security.

The grant was given to Oakridge because of its focus on school safety and wellness. The district has focused on making school safety improvements over the past few years, according to Superintendent Tom Livezey.

Ahead of applying for the grant, the district provided active shooter training to employees and then received feedback to improve security. They also use a U.S. Department of Homeland Security assessment tool to help staff prevent and protect against active shooter threats.

Some projects that were included in Oakridge's application included classroom door barricading devices, bullet resistant film for glass windows near school entrances and a video buzzer entry system.

The money from the grant will be used to implement these projects, which are required to be completed by Sept. 1, 2019.

Michigan State Police awarded $25 million to 114 public school districts, 42 non-public schools, 22 public charter schools, and 10 Intermediate School Districts / Regional Education Services Agencies to help them improve the safety and the security of their buildings.

Oakridge was one of three schools in Michigan to receive the maximum $250,000 grant award in one of two grant categories.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM