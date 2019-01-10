GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday, Oct. 2 is an important day for state school funding -- it's Count Day.

School Count Day is the day when all public schools in Michigan tally the number of students attending their school. Count Day information is critical to districts, because each students translates into state funding for the school. State aid is based on the number of students legally enrolled on or before the official county day. It's all mandated through the State School Aid Act.

The fall count day attendance makes up 90% of a district's funding -- it always occurs on the first Wednesday in October.

To make the day more appealing for students, Grand Rapids Public Schools is making count day a special "no-uniform" day.

Parents, students and community members are asked to spread the word about Count Day on Wednesday, Oct. 2 -- and make sure students are in school that day.

The spring count day, which occurs on the second Wednesday in Feb., represents 10% of state funding to schools.

