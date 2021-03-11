One family, five sisters, all teaching math in Kent County

"We bounce ideas off each other. We love talking about math, everywhere we go, we do it because we all constantly want to be better."

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Math may not be a lot of student's favorite subject.

But in the Gallert family, five siblings found the love for numbers.

"I really like that AHA moment they have," said Roxanne Gallert, "It makes me excited to do it each day."

Gallert teaches middle school algebra at Forest Hills Central Middle School.

Her four younger sisters are also all math teachers. While at different schools, they all teach within Kent County.

"There’s lots of times, especially during the pandemic the first year, that we kind of bounced stuff off each other," said Gallert, "Like, hey, I need this, I’m doing this with my kids, or hey can you code this?"

Kendra Gallert teaches math at Kenowa Hills Public Schools, Brianne Daye is a math instructional coach for Kentwood Public Schools, Brooke Holt teaches algebra at East Kentwood High, and Danielle Ayala teaches algebra two and calculus two at Lowell High School.

"Teaching itself is problem solving," said Ayala, "It’s been challenging, especially the last couple years. But I think this support group was encouraging. Having each other, sharing successes and struggles, is healthy for us to have this."

The math spark for the siblings, Gallert said, began with their father, who "always had to be right."

"I love math," she said, "Like, I love the potential for what math is and what it can do and that there is a right answer."

Also, all five sisters were taught math by their uncle when they were in school.

"I think that's where I first liked it," said Gallert, "Where I was first pushed."

As the oldest, Gallert said she feels like she started a trend. However, she said there is pressure because they are all so good at their jobs.

"Before I go to my colleagues, I go here first," said Daye, "Here is the biggest resource."

They do have one other sibling, a brother, but he does not teach math.

"We’re different for sure," said Ayala, "But we have the same high energy in our classrooms."

A few years ago, the sisters channeled their sibling connection by competing on The Family Fued. While they did not win the big prize, they said they had fun. Also, they taught the other contestants math games during the break.

"They didn't give us any math questions," said Ayala jokingly, "We would have nailed them."

The sisters agree teachers are hard workers, and put in more effort that what their students see in class. They hope parents and students appreciate the work that goes into leading a class.

"Sometimes, parents believe all we care about is the math score, or how well they do in math only," said Gallert, "But truth is, we have to care about so much more than that. We care about when a child looks tired for four days in a row, or if they aren’t engaging."

Holt said she thinks of herself as a problem solving teacher, not a math teacher.

"We want those kids not necessarily leaving math know how to do the quadratic equation," she said, "But leave saying, 'I’m a good problem solving, and I’m a mathematician, and I can do anything.'"

