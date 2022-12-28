Visit the world of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' at Otsego Public Library

The fundraiser will transport you to the magical factory from the beloved Roald Dahl book and is designed to raise money for new children’s materials.

OTSEGO, Mich. — For the next few weeks, you can take a trip to the famous world of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" just by visiting a local library.

The Otsego District Public Library is hosting its annual Winter Early Literacy Fundraiser to raise money for purchasing new children's materials for the library.

This year, the fundraiser pays tribute to Roald Dahl's children's classic "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Visitors can take a trip through the magical chocolate factory in the library's large program room.

“We are excited to bring more life-size fun to our community, this year in the form of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory. It is so much fun to bring a whole world of interactive art to life each winter for our community to enjoy!” says Library Director Andrea Estelle.

Visitors can play a dice rolling game that plays like a large board game and takes you through the factory. While you play, you are in search of "Golden Tickets" that open huge Wonka Bars and let you move ahead or backwards extra spaces.

A donation is not required to play the game or visit the exhibit, but it is encouraged and the proceeds will go towards achieving the fundraiser's goal.

“We also have a small Wonka gift shop from which proceeds will go towards the new children’s materials as well. We really want to note that we are so appreciative to the local businesses in our community that support our efforts to create this fun family event each winter. This year we had 25 amazing sponsors,” Estelle added.

The event runs through Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 and is available during normal library hours: Monday, Tuesday, Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3p.m.

