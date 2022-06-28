Ottawa Area Schools offer real-world work experience summer program for students

The "IChallengeU" program pairs students with mentor teachers, local businesses and organizations for a hands-on learning opportunity.

HOLLAND, Michigan — High school students in the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District have a unique opportunity to gain real-world work experience in a a two-week long summer learning program.

The IChallengeU program takes students and pairs them with mentor teachers at local businesses and organizations for hands-on learning opportunities.

The program is part of futurePREP’d, which aims "to ensure all Ottawa area students graduate high school with the skills necessary to be successful in achieving their personal life goals that might include going to college or technical school, landing a dream job, starting a business, or discovering new talents."

IChallengeU has partnered with 12 local businesses and organizations in the area including Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holland, Grand Haven Public Safety, Haworth, Holland Board of Public Works, Royal Technologies and Verplank.

The students will be paired with a mentor teacher and go and work first hand with one of the local companies or organizations and learn how the business is run.

“IChallengeU helps prepare students for what might be next for them,” Nicole Gitler, Program Developer for futurePREP’d, said. “Students get a glimpse of a variety of different careers and practice problem-solving using design thinking,”

IChallengeU runs from July 11 through July 22 and is available to current 9th-12th grade students. Registration is $50 and includes lunch and snacks.

For two weeks, July 11-21 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., students will work to solve real-world issues from local businesses and organizations. On July 22 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., the students will pitch their ideas on how to solve the problem presented to them.

"IChallengeU challenged me in ways that I did not experience in a classroom,” Reaghen Benke, Hamilton High School alum, said. “I grew my public speaking, networking and teamwork skills. I would recommend this program for all high school students!"

Learn more about the IChallengeU program and how to apply at www.oaisd.org/futurePrepd.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.