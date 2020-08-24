2 Ottawa County districts taking half-days due to heat

Jenison and Hudsonville will be releasing students early because of the heat.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two school districts in Ottawa County will be starting the school year with half-days because of the heat and humidity. Temperatures are about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Hudsonville Public Schools started classes on Monday, Aug. 24. The district said Monday through Thursday would be half-days and there would be no school on Friday, Aug. 28. would be half-days.

HPS said not all buildings have air conditioning and temperatures may be too warm for students while wearing masks.

Secondary buildings will dismiss at 11:15 a.m. and elementary buildings will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

Hudsonville Public Schools We'd love for you to join our Hudsonville Eagle family! We have a nu... rturing environment, great kids, and parent support. For more information or to apply, visit hudsonvillepublicschools.org. Please share!

Jension Public Schools students return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The district said Tuesday and Wednesday would be half-days for students.

"These temperatures and level of humidity, along with the body heat of staff and students, will heat up our classrooms making teaching and learning in the afternoon hours very problematic," Jenison Superintendent Tom TenBrink said in a letter to parents "The wearing of face masks in these conditions will be challenging. Additionally, we want to reasonably limit the blowing of fans in our classrooms."

TenBrink said the half-days were not originally planned, but starting the school year in the unconventional way allows students and staff to acclimate to the new safety provisions.

Secondary students will be dismissed at 11:00 a.m. and elementary students will be dismissed at 11:50 a.m.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.