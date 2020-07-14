Paw Paw Public Schools officially changes nickname to Red Wolves

The school board made the name change official Monday night.

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Paw Paw Public School district has officially shed the racist name "Redskins" for the "Red Wolves."

The district presented the proposal for the the Paw Paw Red Wolves in June and it was approved by the board Monday night.

Superintendent Rick Reo said in March he believes the district originally chose Redskins to "celebrate the rich ancestry and traditions of Native Americans." But he said times have changed, even if the intent has not.

The American Civil Liberties Union last year asked the U.S. Education Department to investigate a “racially hostile environment” for Native American students at Paw Paw's high school.

The district officially shed the name on the same day the Washington Redskins announced they would be changing their mascot.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: