PLAINWELL, Mich. — Plainwell Community Schools are opening the testing window Monday for their recently implemented drug testing policy.

In December, the board of education voted to approve the drug and nicotine testing policy in the high school as a way to deter drug use among students. The testing will only be done among students who are involved in extracurricular activities, including athletics, musicals, National Honor Society, PALS or other clubs.

The district will be testing 10 percent of the male students and 10 percent of the female students who participate in extracurricular activities at least each trimester. The students will be assigned a random number and a number generator will make the selections.

Plainwell's superintendent Matthew Montague confirmed the first testing period will start Monday and students will then be eligible for testing at any time during the trimester.

RELATED: Plainwell Community Schools board votes to approve random drug testing

About 38 percent of districts nationwide have a drug testing policy, according to the CDC.

A 2002 Supreme Court decision gave schools the constitutional jurisdiction to conduct random drug testing as long as it was only on students participating in "competitive extracurricular activities."

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the percentage of students using illicit drugs, other than marijuana, is at the lowest level in two decades. However, a new concern to parents and teachers is vaping. Across the country, there has been a significant increase teens vaping, with an estimated 28 percent of high schoolers saying they've vaped.

One of the drugs that Plainwell Community Schools will be testing for is nicotine, which is used in vaping. Other drugs they are testing for include cocaine, amphetamine, methamphetamine, marijuana and opiates.

Vaping is a concern nationally. President Donald Trump's administration is trying to raise the age to purchase electronic cigarettes from 18 to 21 to combat youth vaping.

Students will not be suspended for testing positive; there will be no academic ramifications. Rather, students will be barred from participating in their extracurricular activities to varying degrees.

Parents and students will have the right to appeal a drug test.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.