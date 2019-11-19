The Grand Valley State University Student Senate has decided to bring back the Pledge of Allegiance after voting to stop saying it at meetings last week.

GVSU tweeted Tuesday the decision came through "deliberative dialogue" and the solution "will meet the needs of all the students."

The new changes will give each student the "opportunity" to stand or not stand. The pledge will also be included regularly on each Student Senate agenda.

RELATED: GVSU Student Senate votes to remove Pledge of Allegiance from meetings

GVSU's Student Senate decided to vote on removing the pledge because it is not inclusive to international students nor non-religious students.

The decision came after some back-and-forth on the issue earlier this fall. The Grand Valley student newspaper, The Lanthorn, reports that the Student Senate previously voted to omit the pledge, then reinstated in October before ultimately voting again.

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.