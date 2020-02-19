MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Two Muskegon County schools canceled school Wednesday morning after a power outage that affected Ravenna and Egelston townships, according to Muskegon County Dispatch.

Ravenna and Oakridge Public Schools closed due to the loss of power. School had already begun at both schools when school officials announced the closure.

Oakridge schools said in a Facebook post they closed due to safety concerns for their students because of the freezing temperatures outside. Ravenna did not give a specific reason for closing other than the power outage.

Oakridge busses dropped the elementary students back off to their houses. But if a parent wasn't there when they got home, then they were returned back to Oakridge Lower Elementary School and waited with the staff until a parent or guardian was able to pick them up.

The cause of the power outage is still being determined, according to the Muskegon County Dispatch. However, the power is back on as of around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Consumers Energy Power Outage Map.

