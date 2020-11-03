GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Refugee Education Center is expanding its services into Ottawa County.

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit made the announcement Wednesday, March 11. It will partner up with the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District to offer high school transition services to refugee students enrolled in the district's high schools.

Through the education center, service providers work to meet the needs and address the challenges specific to refugee students.

Service providers meet individually with students to assess needs and progress, create a post-high school plan, then develop a graduation plan with the primary goal of obtaining a traditional high school diploma.

The Refugee Education Center has been successfully operating this program in Kent County through a partnership with the Kent Area Intermediate School District, so it was only a matter of time before an expansion became a reality.

“This program has been designed to support young members of the community better acclimate to their new surroundings and ultimately become full participating members of the West Michigan community,” said Matt Clark, advancement director at the Refugee Education Center. “We believe working with students in this manner will help them successfully transition into continuing education and ultimately, into the West Michigan job force.”

The expanded programming is made possible through a three-year grant from the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area. Additional funding has also been provided through a one-year grant from the Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation.

