Relief bill requires K-12 aid's release after Michigan delay

LANSING, Mich — A $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that has won final congressional approval includes a provision seeking to force states to allocate aid to schools quickly, following Michigan’s delay in disbursing K-12 funding that was authorized in a previous round of coronavirus funding.

Michigan got nearly $1.8 billion to help schools under the package enacted in late December. But just $839 million, less than half, was approved months later when Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed authorizing legislation. That’s because Republicans tied $841 million to a measure she vetoed that would have ceded certain state pandemic powers solely to local health departments.

