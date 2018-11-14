WASHINGTON - Besty DeVos was supposed to cancel student debt owed by people whose for-profit colleges have shut down.

But according to new reports from CNN and The Hill, DeVos has yet to do that, and now she's being sued by a group out of California called Housing and Economic Rights Advocates.

Last month, a federal judge ruled that the new rule should go into effect immediately, after the process had been delayed.

In a recent interview, DeVos told the New York Times she would cancel that student debt, even though she considers it bad policy.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by email, MattGard@13ONYOURSIDE.com.

© 2018 WZZM