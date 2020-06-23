x
education

Republicans propose $1.3B plan to help K-12 schools reopen

Frontline teachers would each get a $500 bonus.

LANSING, Mich. — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature will propose a $1.3 billion one-time funding boost to help K-12 schools reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The plan being unveiled Tuesday also calls for letting schools start before Labor Day without needing a waiver, redefining “attendance” to allow for online learning and reducing the number of snow day allowances so remote instruction occurs instead. 

The GOP proposal would increase state funding by $800 a student to implement robust distance learning plans and to cover new health and safety measures. 

