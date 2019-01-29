ROCKFORD, Mich. — As of Tuesday, Jan. 29, Rockford Public Schools has canceled seven days of school for travel or weather-related conditions, putting them over the state's number of forgivable days.

"Every decision I make on cancelling school deals with safety of students and staff period. There's nothing else that factors into that," said Rockford's superintendent Michael Shibler.

Rockford is going to request an additional three days of forgiven time, according to the superintendent. If they get approved, Shibler says one will be used Tuesday, leaving the district with two more days for the rest of the year.

Given that it's only January, Shibler anticipates the district will use the last two forgiven days and says officials are looking to how Rockford will meet the state's days and hours requirements.

If necessary, students may have school the Friday before Memorial Day—May 24—which Shibler says is a "designated snow make-up day." Rockford Public Schools may need to add hours or days to the end of the school year in June, as well.

"It may require students to school a little longer into the summer," says Shibler.

