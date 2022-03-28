Rockford Public Schools selects new superintendent

The Board of Education has offered the position to Dr. Steve Matthews, according to a letter sent to parents.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Steve Matthews has been selected by the Rockford Public Schools Board of Education to serve as the district's next Superintendent of Schools.

The announcement came Monday in a letter to parents.

In June 2021, former superintendent Michael Shibler announced that he would be retiring. The search for his replacement began in December 2021, when school officials used school and community input to create a candidate profile.

Four candidates were selected to take part in an initial round of interviews on March 15, 18 and 21. Those candidates were narrowed to two. On March 24 and 25, a second round of interviews were conducted, and deliberations took place after.

The Board of Education voted unanimously to offer Matthews the position.

"Rockford Public Schools has a long history of continuous improvement and Dr. Matthews' experience at moving districts forward will make our great district even better," said Board of Education President Nick Reichenbach in the letter. "Evidence of his work in his current district and history of academic successes are obvious. We are excited to invite Dr. Matthews as Rockford Public Schools' next superintendent."

Matthews currently serves as the superintendent at Novi Community Schools.

Contract negotiations with Matthews, the Board of Education and the Michigan Leadership Institute are now underway.

School officials also recognized interim superintendent Korie Wilson-Crawford for her hard work since she took over the role in January 2022.

