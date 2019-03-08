GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kent County and Walmart are ensuring that children in need start the school year with all of the necessary school supplies. 

They are hosting a school supply donation drive, Stuff the Bus, at four Grand Rapids area Walmarts on Saturday. 

Where

  • 28th Street in Cascade 
  • Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park 
  • 54th Street in Wyoming 
  • Kenowa Avenue in Grandville 

When

  • 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

If you are unable to make it to these stores on Saturday, you can donate items online at SAKentCounty.org. 

