GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kent County and Walmart are ensuring that children in need start the school year with all of the necessary school supplies.

They are hosting a school supply donation drive, Stuff the Bus, at four Grand Rapids area Walmarts on Saturday.

Where

28th Street in Cascade

Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park

54th Street in Wyoming

Kenowa Avenue in Grandville

When

8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

If you are unable to make it to these stores on Saturday, you can donate items online at SAKentCounty.org.

