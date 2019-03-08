GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kent County and Walmart are ensuring that children in need start the school year with all of the necessary school supplies.
They are hosting a school supply donation drive, Stuff the Bus, at four Grand Rapids area Walmarts on Saturday.
Where
- 28th Street in Cascade
- Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park
- 54th Street in Wyoming
- Kenowa Avenue in Grandville
When
- 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
If you are unable to make it to these stores on Saturday, you can donate items online at SAKentCounty.org.
