Wednesday marks 'School Count Day' for Michigan schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday, Oct. 7 is an important day for state school funding -- it's Count Day.

School Count Day is the day when all public schools in Michigan tally the number of students attending their school. Count Day information is critical to districts, because each students translates into state funding for the school. State aid is based on the number of students legally enrolled on or before the official county day. It's all mandated through the State School Aid Act.

The fall count day attendance makes up 90% of a district's funding -- it always occurs on the first Wednesday in October.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made count day especially important this year -- it's as vital as ever for schools to receive the funding they need. Parents are urged to make sure their students are in attendance today, whether that is virtually or in-person. If students are learning virtually this year, they will be counted virtually this time around.

The spring count day, which occurs on the second Wednesday in February, represents the other 10% of state funding to schools.

Wednesday is also International Walk to School Day, which is meant to promote health and wellness, as well as staying active during the school year. People are encouraged to either bike or walk to school, but if students are distance learning -- they can still participate. Families should try to carve out some time to walk around their neighborhoods.

International Walk to School Day is designed to raise awareness about neighborhood safety and healthy lifestyles. It's also a chance to remind driver to use extra caution with the possibility of more children out on the roads in the mornings and afternoons.

