School of Rock announces new location in Grand Rapids

The leader in performance-based education for students of all ages will open July 1 in Grand Rapids with an endless amount of festivities.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School of Rock starring Jack Black and Miranda Cosgrove hit theaters in 2003, entertaining audiences with a musician turned rogue music teacher educating students on how to rock out, ultimately becoming a fan-favorite.

Now the actual school is coming to Grand Rapids.

Their grand opening on July 1 will consist of live performances by School of Rock Grand Rapids staff members, food and drinks provided by Everyday Chef & Wife, face painting, balloon twisting, instrument petting zoo, door prizes and giveaway drawings. It takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2505 Burton Street SE.

School of Rock's unique approach to music education had captured the interest of Gwen Vryhof Bultema, a lifelong music lover who became familiar with it through her nine-year-old nephew. He is a student at School of Rock Hinsdale in Chicagoland. It inspired her to want to open a location in her own community.

The school provides students of all ages an engaging music lesson experience. This includes bass, guitar, singing, drum and piano lessons.

Learning how to play instruments is fun, but knowing music theory and techniques are as equally important in order to have a complete, superior music proficiency. Which is why students will learn them via songs from legendary acts such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin.

“Our doors opened in mid-May and already we are seeing the positive impact this school has had on our students and within our community," shared Bultema. "This event will allow us to further introduce ourselves to Grand Rapids and to give our neighbors a sneak peek at how life-changing music can be for people of all ages and backgrounds.”

The managing position, fulfilled by Joshua Dreyer, is an apt choice. He is another longtime musician with experience performing with the Grand Rapids Symphony, Opera Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, Ensemble Montage and many other bands, jazz and chamber groups.

"Gwen and Joshua are passionate about their community and providing opportunities for students to further their music education,” said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. “We are delighted to have them lead this franchise, and we look forward to the impact they will have on their students.”

