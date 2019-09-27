ROCKFORD, Mich. — Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is now in Kent County and school districts are reacting.

“We are going to be over-cautious,” explains Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Michael Shibler.

The disease is carried by mosquitos and can be fatal to humans. It has been found in the carcass of a dead Kent County deer. The Health Department is urging schools to limit after-dark events when the insects are most active.

Rockford is rescheduling games, practices and performances to daylight hours when the risk of mosquito bites is reduced.

"We are going to schedule our evening events that are outside such as football games, soccer games, marching band practice – whatever, it is going to be prior to dusk,” Shibler said.” We are going to do whatever we need to do to follow what the Kent County Health Department is recommending.”

“I think that is a great call,” said parent Johanna Vanderwall. “It is for the safety of the players, coaches and parents."

The Grand Rapids Public Schools is also rescheduling some after-dark activities. There have been eight human EEE infections and three deaths in Michigan this summer.

The health department says the risk won’t end until the first hard frost kills this season's mosquitos.

“This is not going to go away for a while,” Shibler said.

