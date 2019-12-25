Seattle Public Schools students who do not have their vaccinations up-to-date by Jan. 8, 2020 will be excluded from class, SPS officials said.

A new law that went into effect in July removes the personal and philosophical exemption for the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine and requires those students either get vaccinated for those viruses or claim a religious or medical exemption for the MMR vaccine in order to attend public schools and daycares.

SPS has notified families of students whose records are not up-to-date or are missing information.

School officials are also facilitating free immunization clinics prior to the Jan. 8 deadline for parents to get their kids vaccinated. One clinic was held on Friday and there are still two more options.

Here are the free clinic times and locations:

Kaiser Permanente

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Aki Kurose Middle School

3928 S Graham St Seattle, WA 98118

Proof of insurance or citizenship are not required.

Parent/guardian must be present.

International Community Health Services (ICHS)

Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Seattle World School

1700 E Union St Seattle, WA 98122

Proof of insurance or citizenship are not required.

Parent/guardian must be present.

Spanish interpreter will be available; phone interpreters will be available.

Drop-ins are welcome. First come, first served.

Appointments are encouraged. Call 206-332-7160 to make an appointment.

Student records must reflect updated immunizations by Jan. 8 or they will be excluded from the classroom until the required information is provided to the school nurse, SPS officials said.

At the start of the 2019-2020 school year, thousands of students across the state were not in compliance with the new law.

School districts have been working with families to ensure students do get their records updated and are able to attend class.

