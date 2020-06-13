x
Seniors at UP school get gifts from alumnus, wife

About $100,000 given to graduates this year came from the Nesters’ gift to the Lake Linden-Hubbell Public Schools Foundation.
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. — A school district in the Upper Peninsula is giving college scholarships to graduates, thanks to a $2.5 million gift from a couple with ties to the area. 

Wayne Nester was a 1925 graduate of Lake Linden-Hubbell High School in Houghton County. 

He attended Western Michigan University and was a high school teacher and baseball coach in Detroit. 

Nester died 20 years ago. When his wife, June, died in 2019, her will granted a large part of their estate to the school district.

Investment returns are earmarked for scholarships. About $100,000 given to graduates this year came from the Nesters’ gift to the Lake Linden-Hubbell Public Schools Foundation.  

