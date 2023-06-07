USS Silversides Museum to host free mentoring event for teens

The event is geared toward young men, ages 16 to 18, who want to change their mindset and achieve better outcomes in life.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The U.S.S. Silversides Submarine Museum will be hosting an overnight mentoring event coming up on Friday, June 9.

Rodney Coley, also known as Brother Brooklyn, is putting the event on. Coley is the founder of a non-profit organization called The Inner Man Educational Program. He's a veteran, a retired robotic engineer, and the other of Lessons From the School of Hardknocks.

"Also, I have 20 years of prison ministry, seeing the same human mind make the same human mistakes, that gets the same human body to be incarcerated," he said.

"These young men's minds are now in a part where they're going to be creating something for the future selves. We all know that decisions we make today will affect our future tomorrow."

The event begins at 5:45 p.m. Friday and runs through 8 a.m. Saturday. The overnight stay includes a private tour of the museum, a group discussion, underwater robotics, and a meeting with Dr. Johnson from Hope College. The event is free to boys ages 16 to 18. Dinner and breakfast will be provided.

If you're interested in registering, you can call Coley at 929-430-5820 or email him at Lessonsfromhardknocks@gmail.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.